Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Six inter-State offenders have been arrested in connection with a case of robbery in a jewellery shop here and the stolen gold ornaments and cash were recovered, said the police on Wednesday.

The theft happened on December 1.

During the investigation, the arrests were made from different places and the stolen jewels weighing 2701.8 gm worth Rs 1.35 crore were recovered, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

Police recovered three country-made pistols with live rounds, Rs 65,500 in cash and the vehicles used to commit the crime.

A hunt is on to catch the kingpin of the gang, who is among the four more absconding offenders, they said.

The mastermind of the offence, who is running the jewellery shop at Gajwel in Telangana and a native of Rajasthan, had hired people from Haryana to commit the crime and conspired with his wife and others, said a release from the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

On the day of the crime, a businessman, along with his assistant, was displaying gold ornaments to the store owner at Nagole here, when two of the accused entered the shop and the third closed the shutter from the outside.

One of the assailants threatened the trio with a pistol and asked them to hand over a bag of jewels. When they resisted, he fired the pistol, wounding the store owner and the assistant of the businessman, the police said.

The assailants then snatched the bag, opened the shutter and escaped on bikes, they said..

Following information, the police said they swung into action and deployed 15 teams. Breakthrough in this case was achieved when one of the vehicle's registration number was partially captured by CCTV cameras.

