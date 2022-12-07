The government of India’s free telemedicine service, eSanjeevani has achieved 8 crore teleconsultations. The last 1 crore consultations were recorded in 5 weeks, which shows wider adoption of telemedicine. eSanjeevani, an e-health initiative started by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, aims to serve health care services digitally.

All You Must Know About eSanjeevani

eSanjeevani is a national telemedicine service that provides an alternative to conventional physical consultations via a digital platform. The first vertical, eSanjeevaniAB-HWC, aims to bridge the rural-urban digital health divide by providing teleconsultations and ensuring that Ayushman Bharat Scheme e-beneficiaries can access the benefits they require.

This vertical operates on a Hub-and-Spoke model wherein the 'Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centers' (HWCs) are set up at the state level which is connected with the hub (comprising MBBS/ Specialty/Super-Specialty doctors) at the zonal level. Providing quality health services to a patient residing in rural areas is the objective of this model. This plan has been successfully implemented in 1,09,748 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) and 14,188 Hubs, achieving a total of 7,11,58,968 teleconsultations.

eSanjeevani is Accessible to Both Urban and Rural Population:

eSanjeevani serves through using smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Doctors are able to give consultations at the patient’s residence regardless of location. eSanjeevaniOPD has acquired 1,144 online OPDs with 2,22,026 specialists, doctors, and health workers that have been trained and onboarded. This platform has served over 4.34 lakh patients in a single day.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing

Mohali is the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), which provides holistic technical training and support to users. It increases the faculties of this vertical to be able to serve up to 1 million patients per day.

In this way, eSanjeevani is easy to access for patients as well as doctors. In a pandemic situation, eSanjeevani was very useful for common people. It reduces patients' travel expenses and allows them to access all healthcare facilities.

