Rampur (UP), May 6 (PTI) Six people were killed in a road accident in Azim Nagar Police Station area here on Friday, police said.

The residents of Moradabad district were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony in Rampur in their Toyota Innova car which rammed into an electric pole and then hit a roadside tree, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said.

Six people were killed on the spot, he said.

There were 11 people in the vehicle, the SP said, adding that four others were seriously injured and were being treated in the district hospital.

One child who was also in the vehicle escaped unhurt, he said.

All occupants of the car belonged to Rahata Mafi village that comes under Dilari Police Station area, said the officer.

The deceased were identified as Vineet, 30, Rajesh, 45, Krashab, 28, Akash Saxena, 29, Vivek Chauhan, 20, and Saurabh, 31.

The SP, who rushed to the spot, said that a police team has been deployed there and the bodies are being sent for post mortem examination.

