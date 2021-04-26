Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday informed that a six-member high-level committee has been constituted to investigate the death of four COVID-19 patients at Vedanta hospital in Thane.

"A six-member high-level committee has been constituted to investigate the death of four COVID-19 patients at Vedanta hospital. The committee will submit its report by evening," said Shinde.

Thane Municipal Corporation said, "On the orders of the Thane collector, a committee has been formed to investigate the death of four COVID-19 patients at Vedanta hospital."

Earlier, four COVID-19 patients died at Vedanta hospital in Thane early morning after which an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of their death, Thane Municipal Corporation informed. (ANI)

