Puducherry [India], March 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly elections, BJP All India Women's Wing President Vanathi Srinivasan launched an intensive election campaign in Kamaraj Nagar constituency in support of Lakshya Democratic Party leader Jose Charles Martin.

During this campaign, she went door to door and met the public in person to seek support. In particular, she asked the Lakshya Democratic Party candidate, Jose Charles Martin, to vote for the "watermelon" symbol.

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In her speech, she emphasised that Jose Charles Martin is "the one who can quickly carry out development work in this constituency, that he has the ability to solve the basic needs and problems of the people, and that there is a need to create alternative politics that prioritise the welfare of the people."

Furthermore, she interacted with the public in a friendly atmosphere and carefully listened to the demands of women, youth and the elderly. At many places, women performed aarti and welcomed them and showered them with flowers to express their enthusiastic support.

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The campaign was attended by a large number of BJP and Lakshya Democratic Party officials, local workers and alliance supporters. Vanathi Srinivasan's direct campaign has increased support for Jose Charles Martin in the Kamaraj Nagar constituency.

On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded M. Arulmurugan as its candidate from the Karaikal South constituency for the upcoming Puducherry Legislative Assembly election 2026, the party said on Sunday.

A day prior, the BJP released a list of nine candidates for the elections, which it is contesting in alliance with the All India NR Congress. The Central Election Committee of the BJP met on March 18 to decide on candidates in poll-bound states.

According to the list, A Namassivayam will contest from Mannadipet, while E Theeppainthan will contest from Oussoudu (SC). PML Kalyanasundaram will contest from Kalapet, VP Ramalingame from Raj Bhavan and A Johnkumar from Mudaliarpet. Embalam R Selvam will contest from Manavely, GNS Rajasekaran from Thirunallar and A Dineshan from Mahe.

Earlier on Friday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties in Puducherry reached a seat-sharing agreement, with the All India N R Congress (AINRC) set to contest in 16 constituencies and the BJP on 10 seats in the April 9 Assembly elections.

According to the BJP, NDA partners AIADMK and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) will contest two seats each.

The Union Territory of Puducherry is all set to hold the 2026 Assembly Election on April 9 in a single phase, with counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. (ANI)

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