Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) Mumbai's slum sprawl Dharavi registered six new coronavirus cases, second single digit rise in two days, taking the tally to 2,513 on Thursday, the city civic body said.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the tally of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi rose to 2,513 with the addition of six new cases in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the slum-dominated area had recorded five new COVID-19 cases.

The official said Dharavi now has 142 active COVID-19 cases, while the number of recovered patients stood at 2,121.

The civic body has, however, stopped sharing COVID-19 death figures in the slum colony since last month.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi is considered as one of the largest slums in Asia having a population over 6.5 lakh.

In Dharavi, the first COVID-19 patient was found on April 1, nearly 20 days after the first COVID-19 patient tested positive to the pandemic on March 11.

