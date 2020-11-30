Port Blair, Nov 30 (PTI) Six more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the union territory to 4,704, a health department official said on Monday.

Of the six new cases, four have travel history while two were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Nineteen more people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,537, the official said.

The archipelago now has 106 active coronavirus cases, while 4,537 people have recovered from the disease and 61 patients have succumbed to the infection till date, he said.

The administration has so far tested 1,27,910 samples for COVID-19, the official added.

