Noida (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the district's infection tally to 25,378, official data showed.

The active cases down to 44 from 45 the previous day, while its recovery rate stood at 99.46 per cent, according to the data released by the Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another six patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,243, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stayed at 99.46 per cent, the statistics showed. PTI

