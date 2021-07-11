Chhatarpur, July 11: Six members of a family were allegedly electrocuted to death in the Bijawar area of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Sunday while cleaning a water tank.

According to Sub Divisional Police Officer Sitaram Avasya, the incident took place around 8 am today in Mahua Jhala village. Gujarat: Man Electrocuted Trying To Save Pigeon, Entangled in Power Lines, in Aravalli District (Watch Video)

Initially, a member of the family got electrocuted while cleaning the tank. A while later, another family member tried to rescue their kin but was met with the same fate. The other four died in a similar manner.

Further investigation is underway.

