Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) Six people were arrested in separate incidents for allegedly stealing mobile phones and motorbikes in Ghaziabad district, police said on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pawan Kumar said two suspects were nabbed from Loni town trisection who were identified as Aftab and Mohammad Asif. Upon interrogation, the duo confessed to have stolen 30 mobile phones, out of which 23 have been recovered from them, the SSP said.

In the other incident in Kaushambi, police have arrested four members of an interstate gang of robbers -- Asif, Akram, Aarish and Adnan. The accused are all natives of Seelampur-Jafrabad area of east Delhi.

They have been arrested from Vaishali Road in the district and confessed to robbing mobile phones and snatching away gold necklaces from women.

Two motorbikes with fake registration numbers, five mobile phones, cash worth Rs 18,000, a country-made pistol with live cartridges and three knives were seized from their possession.

Asif, who is the head of the gang, has already been booked in 31 criminal cases across various police stations in both Delhi and Ghaziabad, SSP Kumar added.

