Agartala, Jan 18 (PTI) Six Rohingya women were arrested in Tripura's Unakoti district on Saturday morning, police said.

They were arrested from Saprikandi village in Kailashahar subdivision when they were on the way back to Bangladesh after spending a considerable amount of time in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Who Is Alpesh Khara? Hawala Operator Arrested in INR 300 Crore Torres Ponzi Scam.

Acting on intelligence inputs, police detained them and they could not produce any valid travel documents to India, an officer said.

"During interrogation, they admitted that they came from Bengaluru on January 15 and had plans to return to Bangladesh. One identity card issued by the UNHCR was recovered, indicating that the group belongs to a Rohingya camp in Bangladesh," said Taruni Jamatia, a sub-inspector of the Irani police station.

Also Read | Amit Shah To Hold Discussions on Disaster Management in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on January 19.

He said a case was lodged under the Passports Act and the BNS.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)