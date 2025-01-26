Jammu, Jan 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government has conferred awards to over 50 people, including a group of six Village Defence Guards (VDGs) and three J-K Administrative Service (JKAS) officers, for their outstanding contribution in different fields on Sunday, an official order said.

Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar Iffat Hassan Shah was among the prominent persons awarded on the Republic Day. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51,000 and a citation.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, a group of six VDGs of Assar in Doda district were awarded for bravery, seven writers and translators selected for individual awards in the field of literature and nine individuals in performing art.

Three JKAS officers -- Shabnam Kamili, Kishore Singh Chib, Harish Ahmad Handoo -- Principal GMC Srinagar and Vice Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo and Assistant Director Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) Anjum Andrabi received award for meritorious public service, the order said.

Retired deputy director, department of school education, Ishwar Das soni was given an award for lifetime achievement and writer Arif Shafi Wani (award for outstanding environmentalist), it said.

Four others were conferred an award for excellence in arts and crafts, six each for social reforms and empowerment and outstanding sports persons besides seven media persons.

