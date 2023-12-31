Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 31 (PTI) Six workers were killed after a fire broke out in a hand gloves manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in the wee hours of Sunday, a police official said.

The blaze erupted at around 1 am in the Sunshine Enterprises unit located in Waluj industrial area.

Thirteen workers were sleeping in the premises when the incident took place.

Six of them were killed, while the seven others managed to come out by breaking the tin roof of the factory, the official said.

Police Commissioner Manoj Lohiya said, "The fire broke out in the Sunshine Enterprises factory, which makes cotton and leather hand gloves, in Waluj MIDC. The police control room came to know about the incident at 1.15 am."

After being alerted, the fire brigade rushed the spot and brought the fire under control by around 3.30 am, he said.

"Thirteen people were trapped inside the premises. Seven of them succeeded in coming out, while six others died," he said.

A preliminary inquiry was on into the incident, he said.

Some of the workers who survived suffered injuries and were being medically examined, he added.

District guardian minister Sandipan Bhumare, who visited the fire-hit unit in the morning, told reporters that the workers resided above the factory.

"The plot was for industrial use and not for residential purpose, but unfortunately, the workers were living there. Electricians have been called for an inquiry and the cause of the fire will be found out," he said.

Worker Ali Akbar, who managed to come out of the factory, said, "The work was over and we all had slept. But after some time, we felt hot. We woke up and saw there was a fire. We went to the roof and climbed down from a tree."

The six deceased were yet to be identified, an official from the Government Medical College and Hospital here said.

