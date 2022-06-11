Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI) At least 60 people were arrested in connection with violence in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Saturday.

They have been booked under IPC sections that deal with rioting, attempt to murder and causing damage to public properties, among others, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma Summoned by Mumbai Police on June 25.

Widespread violence broke out in Howrah district on Friday over inflammatory comments by now-suspended BJP functionaries Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

The internet has been suspended in the district, besides imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in certain areas.

Also Read | Anil Firojiya, BJP MP From Ujjain, Loses 15 KG After Nitin Gadkari Promises Him ‘Rs 1,000 Crore for Each Kilo Lost’.

Following the violence, the state government replaced the Superintendent of Police of Rural Howrah, and the Commissioner of Police of Howrah City.

Praveen Tripathi, Additional CP of Kolkata Police, was made the new Commissioner of Police of Howrah City. Swathi Bhangalia, DCP (South West) of Kolkata Police, was made the new SP of Rural Howrah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)