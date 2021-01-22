Panchkula (Haryana) [India], January 22 (ANI): Sixty Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel received COVID-19 vaccine shot at Basic Training Centre in Panchkula, Haryana on Thursday, the force said in a statement.

As many as 138 ITBP personnel have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far, the ITBP said.

On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

The drugs regulatory body of India has currently approved two vaccines. Pune-based Serum Institute of India has developed the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University while the Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology. (ANI)

