India News | 60 New COVID-19 Cases in Uttarakhand, Total Cases Count Reaches 1,145

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 4 (ANI): With 60 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Uttrakhand on Thursday, the total count of cases has reached 1,145.

A bulletin of state Health Department said there are 845 active cases in the state and 286 patients have recovered. Four patients recovered on Thursday.

Also Read | Safoora Zargar, Pregnant Jamia Millia Islamia Scholar, Denied Bail as Judge Finds No Merit in Plea.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 2,16,919 confirmed COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)