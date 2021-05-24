New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Twelve ministers in the Kerala cabinet have declared criminal cases against themselves in their election affidavits, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms.

Kerala Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed self-sworn affidavits of 20 of the 21 ministers, including that of Pinarayi Vijayan who was sworn-in as chief minister on May 20.

The affidavit of CPI (M) leader and minister V Sivankutty was not analysed due to unavailability of a complete and properly scanned affidavit on the Election Commission's website, the report said.

According to the report, 12 or 60 per cent ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves while five or 25 per cent ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Out of the affidavit of 20 ministers analysed, 13 or 65 per cent are ‘crorepatis' and the average assets of 20 ministers analysed is Rs 2.55 crores, it said.

"The minister with the highest declared total assets is V Abdurahiman from the Tanur assembly constituency with assets worth Rs 17.17 crores. The minister with the lowest declared total assets is P Prasad from the Cherthala constituency with assets worth Rs. 14.18 lakhs," the report said.

It said that eight or 40 per cent ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between classes eight and 12, while 12 ministers have declared having an educational qualification of graduate level or above.

"A total of 13 (65 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 41-60 years, while seven (35 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 61-80 years and out of 20 ministers, three are women," the report said.

The second Pinarayi Vijayan government with a 21-minister cabinet, including the chief minister, was sworn-in on May 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)