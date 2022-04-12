New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): A 60-year-old male patient from Kashmir, was operated upon successfully at a Delhi hospital for a rare tumour called paraganglioma in the lower part of the neck which made it difficult for him to breathe and swallow.

After the research, it was found that there was a very rare tumour of the size of approximately 6 cm in the lower part of the neck and upper chest which was compressing the trachea (windpipe) and food pipe significantly and causing breathing and swallowing difficulties.

The patient was operated on in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's ENT and Head and Neck Oncology Department.

"The tumour was found to be paraganglioma of the lower neck going into the upper chest. The site of the tumour was very rare and the challenge in surgery was to save major blood vessels going into the brain, food pipe and trachea (windpipe)," Dr Sangeet Kr Agarwal, Consultant (Head and Neck Oncosurgery), ENT Department, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said.

The health expert also mentioned that the tumour was adherent to all vital structures including the trachea, food pipe, vertebra, and major blood vessels of the neck and upper chest.

"It was removed safely and the patient is now relieved and discharged without any complication," he added.

During the surgery that lasted for about three hours, the tumour was dissected and separated from all major blood vessels, food pipe, windpipe and blood vessels of the chest safely and without any major complications. (ANI)

