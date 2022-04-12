Realme 9 4G smartphone will go on sale today in India for the first time. The device was launched last week, along with Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme Book Prime and Realme Buds Air 3. The sale will commence at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme's official website. Customers purchasing the smartphone will get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card, Google Nest Hib 2nd gen at Rs 4,999 and more. Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, Realme Book Prime, Realme Buds Air 3 Launched in India.

Realme 9 is priced at Rs 17,999 for the base model, whereas the top-end variant costs Rs 18,999. The handset will be made available at an introductory price of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It will be offered in three colours - sunburst gold, stargaze white and meteor black.

Realme 9 (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme 9 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 9 (Photo Credits: Realme)

For optics, it gets a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1 and a USB Type-C port. Realme 9 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart charging support.

