Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) Sixty-one people succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal on Wednesday pushing the death toll to 4,123, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The tally reached 2,12,383 after 3,237 new cases of infection were reported from various parts of the state, it added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Boat Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives in Boat Capsize Incident in Kota.

In the last 24 hours, 2,971 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the discharge rate in West Bengal to 86.69 per cent.

The number of active cases is now 24,147.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi’s 70th Birthday: JP Nadda to Take Part in ‘Sewa Saptah’ Activities in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk to Mark PM’s Birthday.

Since Tuesday, 45,713 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)