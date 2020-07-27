New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) There were 613 more novel coronavirus cases in Delhi, taking the tally to over 1.31 lakh on Monday, while the toll rose to 3,853 with 26 deaths, authorities said.

There are 10,994 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) -- down from 11,904 the previous day -- and 1,16,372 patients have recovered so far, the Health Department said.

As many as 11,506 COVID-19 tests, including 7,685 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours. The number of tests done till date rose to 9,58,283 and the tests per million was 50,435, it said.

The coronavirus tally climbed to 1,31,219 with 613 more infections. On Sunday, there were 1,075 new cases.

Twenty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,853, according to the bulletin.

There are 6,638 people in home isolation and 3,751 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and 'air bubble' flights, it said.

As many as 12,436 out of the total beds in COVID hospitals are vacant. The number of containment zones stood at 716. PTI

