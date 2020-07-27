Bhopal, July 27: The district administration of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh has imposed Section 144 near water bodies across the entire district until further notice. The administration has also imposed a ban on taking selfies near water bodies in Barwani. The decision comes days after after police rescued two girls in Chindwara district, who got stuck in Pench river while taking selfies.

Earlier on Thursday, two girls, ventured into Pench river in Chhindwara district to take a selfie. According to the video that went viral, the girls were seen standing on a rock on the river bed, with water gushing from one side. The girls were rescued by police, district administration and local people in the district.

Here's the tweet:

Madhya Pradesh: District administration imposes Section 144 & bans taking selfies near water bodies in Barwani. This comes after police had to rescue 2 girls in Chindwara, who got stuck in Pench river while taking selfies. — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

According to reports, the two girls were from a group of six girls, who had gone out for a picnic on the banks of Pench river near Belkhedi village on Thursday. The two girls, both students of Grade XI – wanted to click a selfie and went into the middle of the river, risking their lives.

