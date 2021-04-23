Aizawl, Apr 23 (PTI) At least 62 people, including a 32-year-old man who has received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the tally to 5,220, an official said on Friday.

The man, who is a personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), has received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 27 tested positive for coronavirus on arrival at Lengpui airport from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, he said.

Of the 62 fresh cases, 32 patients have travel history, while the rest 30 were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Mizoram now has 608 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,600 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 12 and the death rate is 0.23 per cent, he said.

The state has tested 2,85,702 samples for COVID-19 till date, including 3,200 on Thursday.

According to the health department, 1,52,170 people, including 37,370 senior citizens have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till Thursday and 38,950 of them have received both doses.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to ramp up its COVID-19 facilities due to rising cases.

Health minister Dr R Lalthangalian said that the existing hospitals and Covid-19 Care Centres (CCCs) are now congested due to the spurt in COVID-19 infected patients.

State health family welfare board chairman Dr ZR Thiamsanga said the state has about 36 CCCs and most of them are non-functional now.

All the non-functional CCCs will be reactivated, he said.

Generally, symptomatic patients are treated at Zoram Medical College (ZMC), which is a hospital cum medical college, while asymptomatic patients are put under care and observation at CCCs.

Thiamsanga said that the ZMC will be re-declared as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

