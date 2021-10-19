New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A 62-year-old woman was killed and her daughter injured on Tuesday morning after their relative opened fire at them in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said.

The victims have been identified as Kailash and Vandana (31), residents of Ajay Park, they said.

Also Read | ‘Pakistan Playing T-20 in Jammu and Kashmir’: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Narendra Modi Govt Over Kashmir Terror Attacks.

According to police, the incident took place at 9.55 am at Main Bazaar, Haibatpura in Najafgarh.

Rajiv Gulati (37), Vandana's cousin, went to her shop, opened fire at the two and ran away, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 8-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped by Mother's Lover While Playing Outside His House in Dadar, Rescued From Sewri.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where Kailash died and Vandana is undergoing treatment.

During inquiry, it was found that they had a dispute regarding money, police said.

Gulati owes the victims Rs 2 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka, Shankar Choudhary said.

The accused is at large, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)