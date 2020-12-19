Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 19 (ANI): With 6,293 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala on Saturday, the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has gone up to 7,00,158.

The state Health Department said that 29 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours and the death toll has gone up to 2,786.

With 4,749 more patients cured of the disease, the total recoveries in the state have gone up to 6,36,814. The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 60,396.

The Health Department said that a total of 59,995 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 10.49 per cent.

"At present 2,89,910 people under isolation across the state, 2,76,377 under home or institutional quarantine and 13,533 in hospitals. 1,474 persons were admitted to the hospitals today," the department said.

Four new places were declared as new hotspots today and four areas were excluded. The total number of hotspots in Kerala remains at 458. (ANI)

