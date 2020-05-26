India News | 63-year-old Woman Dies Due to COVID-19 in Kerala, State Toll at 6

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], May 26 (ANI): A 63-year-old woman, from Dharmadam in Kannur district, who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at Kozhikode Medical College on Monday.

Now, the death toll has climbed to six in the state.

Also Read | Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Issues Domestic Flight Schedule For May 26 & 27, Check Details.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala reported 847 coronavirus cases, including 521 active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)