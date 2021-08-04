New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A total of 630 terrorists were killed in 400 encounters in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanada Rai said 85 security personnel were also killed in these encounters from May 2018 to June 2021.

Also Read | Honor X20 5G Teased on Weibo, To Be Launched on August 12, 2021.

"Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border," he said in a written reply to a question.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)