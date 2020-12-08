Dehradun, Dec 8 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 79,141 on Tuesday after the detection of 632 fresh cases, while 12 more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 1,307, according to a state health department bulletin.

Dehradun district recorded a maximum of 279 fresh novel coronavirus cases, followed by Nainital 92, Haridwar 54, Pithoragarh 44, Tehri 30, Udham Singh Nagar 27, Almora 22, Uttarkashi 18, Chamoli 17, Pauri 15, Bageshwar 14, Champawat 11 and Rudraprayag 9, the bulletin said.

A total of 71,541 patients have recovered from the infection in Uttarakhand, 894 have migrated out of the state and 5,399 are under treatment, it said.

