New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday seized about 638 kilograms of firecrackers from different parts of the city.

The biggest haul came from Dwarka where 352.6 kg crackers were seized. The police seized 226.4 kg crackers from South West Delhi, 35.62 from South East Delhi and 15.8 kg from Outer North Delhi.

The police said 12 cases of sale of crackers have been registered today including four in South East Delhi and three in Dwarka and 10 persons have been arrested.

The police also said that 14 cases have been registered for bursting of crackers and 12 persons have been booked. While eight cases are from North East Delhi, three are from North West Delhi and one from East Delhi.

The police has so far seized 3407.852 kg crackers have been seized.

It said 54 cases have been registered and 55 persons have been arrested for selling crackers while 32 while 21 persons have been arrested for bursting crackers. (ANI)

