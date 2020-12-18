Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Mumbai reported 642 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The caseload in the city thus rose to 2,85,632, while the death toll reached 10,970.

The death toll was revised as some duplicated cases were removed, a BMC official said.

On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 586 new cases and ten fatalities.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the city crossed 21.64 lakh.

The number of recovered patients rose to 2,66,456, about 93 per cent of the case tally, with 355 more patients being discharged from hospitals on Friday.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 350 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.21 per cent.

Currently, the city has 7,031 active COVID-19 cases.

Notably, the number of containment zones shrank from 372 on Thursday to 260.

There are 3,491 sealed buildings.

The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones after one or more coronavirus cases are found in the building/area.

