Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu has reported 6,472 new COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths on Thursday, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,92,964 in the state, said the Health Department.

There are 52,939 active cases, 1,36,793 discharged cases and 3,232 fatalities, stated the bulletin. (ANI)

