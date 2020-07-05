Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): A total of 6,555 new COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases to 2,06,619 in the state.

The health department said that death toll rose to 8,822.

Also Read | Heavy Rainfall Likely to Occur at Isolated Places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad And Palghar Districts of Maharashtra Tomorrow, Says IMD : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

"Maharashtra reported 6,555 new COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths today, taking total number of cases to 2,06,619 and death toll to 8,822. Number of active cases stands at 86,040," the State Health Department stated.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed that 1,311 new COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths recorded in Mumbai today.

Also Read | Jaivardhan Singh, Local BJP Leader And Chatra MP's Representative, Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Jharkhand's Latehar District.

The total number of cases in Mumbai are 84,125 including 55,883 recoveries and 4,896 deaths.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 6,73,165 numbers of COVID-19 cases and 19,268 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)