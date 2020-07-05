Latehar, July 5: A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaivardhan Singh was shot dead in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Sunday. Jaivardhan was also a representative of Chatra MP Sunil Kumar Singh. According to reports, the BJP leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants at a market under Barwahdih Police Station limits.

The assailants opened an indiscriminate firing on Jaivardhan and fled from the spot after killing him. At the time of the incident, the BJP leader was sitting outside customer care officer opposite Rajendra complex. Panic gripped the area after the incident. Police have started a manhunt operation to nab the accused. TMC Councillor Champa Das Shot at by Unknown Assailant in Barrackpore, Rushed to Hospital.

The state BJP leaders have decided to meet Jharkhand Director General of Police in Ranchi to register their protest over the incident. Former Chief Minister of the state Raghubar Das lashed out at the Congress government over the killing of the BJP leader.

