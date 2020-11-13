Aizawl, Nov 13 (PTI) Mizoram on Friday reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 3,309, an official statement said.

Fifty new cases were reported from Aizawl district, eight from Mamit, seven from Serchhip and one case each from Lunglei and Saitual districts, the statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said.

Forty-two new cases were confirmed at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) with the help of RT-PCR, 24 cases detected through Rapid Antigen Test and one case was confirmed at Lunglei district hospital with the help of TruneNat machine, the statement said.

Two Mizoram Police Service (MPS) officers, eight India Reserve Battalion personnel, seven policemen and one Indian Air Force personnel were among the newly infected people, it said.

Of the 67 new patients, 43 were diagnosed with COVID-19 during contact tracing while the remaining 24 have returned from other states.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 515 while a total of 2,792 people have recovered from the disease.

Mizoram has reported two COVID-19 deaths so far.

As many as 1,28,261 samples have been tested till date.

