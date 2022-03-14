Hyderabad, Mar 14 (PTI) Telangana on Monday reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,90,418, while no fresh fatality due to the infectious disease was reported as the death toll stood at 4,111.

A health department bulletin said 152 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,85,442. The recovery rate in the state was 99.35 per cent.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 19, followed by Nalgonda district with nine.

The bulletin said 21,843 samples were tested on Monday. The number of active cases was 865, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent.

