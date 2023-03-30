Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 30 (ANI): Vellore police on Thursday arrested seven persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly forcing a woman to remove her hijab at the Vellore Fort Complex in Tamil Nadu.

According to police officials, "A case has been registered under sections 153A and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) r/w 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act (TNPHW) and seven including a juvenile has been arrested."

The police also said that the mobile phones of the accused have been seized and sent to the cyber department for further investigation.

Vellore police issued a statement saying, "On 22.3.23 a male and female had gone to Vellore Fort in the evening. A person filmed them without their consent infringing upon their personal rights. A case has been filed under the sections for cyberbullying and action is being taken. Vellore police have asked not to share this video henceforth. If not cases will be filed under cyberbullying and IT act".

Anyone found sharing the video will be would be booked under cyberbullying, atrocities against women and the IT act, informed the police.

Recently a video of a couple shot by the accused persons went viral on social media. In the video, the accused were seen questioning the couple and asking their names. When the man told his name and was identified as a Hindu, the group questioned how the women wearing hijab could roam with a Hindu man.

Police said that further investigations are on. (ANI)

