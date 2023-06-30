Vijayanagara (K'taka), Jun 30 (PTI) Seven people were killed and several others injured in an accident between a truck and two cargo autos in Hospet taluk in this district on Friday, police said.

According to police, 19 people were travelling in two cargo autos, when the collision took place. Among the deceased, five were women and two men, sources said.

Also Read | PM Modi-Putin Phone Call: Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Narendra Modi Agree To Further Boost Strategic Ties Between Russia and India.

Twelve people were injured in the accident. Out of them, four were said to be serious and have been shifted to Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Ballari, while others are being treated at Hospet government hospital.

The deceased were said to be from Ballari and were travelling in the cargo autos, police said, adding that their identity is being ascertained.

Also Read | Delhi Government Challenges Centre’s Services Ordinance in Supreme Court, Seeks Interim Stay.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)