Chandrapur, Aug 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday asked seven protesting project-affected persons demanding permanent jobs in Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station (CSTPS) to come down from the facility's chimney.

The seven youths, on stipend work in CSTPS currently, climbed up the chimney of unit number 8 and 9 three days ago and have been perched there since, with appeals by local officials and leaders to call off the protest going unheard.

"The government will take a positive decision to resolve the problems of the agitators who have climbed up a chimney. However, protesters should also cooperate with the government and step down from the chimney of CSTPS," Raut was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Mahagenco.

CSTPS chief engineer Raju Ghughe said several thousand acres of land were acquired by the government to set up the plant in 1978, and temporary jobs on stipend basis were given to 70 per cent PAPs.

However, some project-affected youth from different villages under Durgapur police station limits working in CSTPS with stipend climbed up the chimney three days ago demanding permanent jobs, he said.

Among those who spoke to the protesters were CSTPS officials and local MLA Kishore Jorgewar.

