Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 9: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi took a sarcastic jibe at Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, calling him "a master narrator of fairytales" and accusing him of making false allegations over the last twenty years.

According to an official statement from the Assam BJP, Medhi said that Gogoi has earned distinction not as a serious politician, but as a master narrator of fairytales. He added that his stories are "fabricated."

"For nearly two decades, Akhil Gogoi has been narrating such fairytales to the people of Assam. Although some individuals initially believe these stories, time has consistently exposed them as false. The majority of the allegations raised by him over the last twenty years have ultimately stood revealed as self-serving and imaginary narratives," Medhi said, as per the statement.

"He first creates an imaginary story within his own mind and then narrates it repeatedly before the public. While a few people may momentarily mistake these fictional tales for truth, with the passage of time, the people inevitably realise that they were nothing more than fabricated stories," he added.

He added that due to the lies, Gogoi is not taken seriously anymore but merely "as a source of entertainment."

"As a result, the people no longer take his stories seriously and now regard them merely as a source of entertainment. If there were ever a competition for storytelling, Akhil Gogoi would undoubtedly secure the first prize," Medhi said.

Medhi further remarked that the allegations raised by Akhil Gogoi over the past three days, under the pretext of a BJP virtual meeting, are nothing but newly scripted, imaginary tales.

"Lacking any concrete facts or evidence, these stories are being narrated before the media purely as fiction, creating a new source of amusement among aware and discerning citizens. By spreading one imaginary narrative after another, Akhil Gogoi has merely made himself a topic of media curiosity," he stated.

The statement further said that the Congress and other opposition parties are behaving like "foolish children" who run after a kite without first checking whether their own ears have been taken away.

"The moment Akhil Gogoi floated a new story about alleged voter deletion, leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties rushed to endorse his claims without verifying their truth or authenticity," Medhi claimed.

Criticising the opposition, Medhi said that "a confused and directionless opposition", unable to place even a single credible political issue before the people, is now suffering from deep frustration, as per the statement.

He further asserted that the people of Assam have entrusted the BJP with the security of the indigenous communities and citizens of Indian origin.

"None of the issues raised by the opposition against the BJP-led alliance government under the leadership of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has found acceptance among the people. The people of Assam have already realised, deep within their conscience, that indigenous communities and citizens of Indian origin are secure only under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party," he stated.

He claimed that the opposition's focus has come down to appeasing the Muslim voters, attributing it to Gogoi's allegedly false narratives.

He said, "Consequently, the sole remaining focus of all opposition parties has narrowed down to appeasing Mia Muslim votes. It is for this reason that Akhil Gogoi and other opposition leaders repeatedly level baseless and fabricated allegations against the government and the BJP. However, people are fully capable of understanding the truth." (ANI)

