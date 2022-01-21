Guwahati, Jan 20 (PTI) An estimated 70.09 per cent of 86,351 voters on Thursday exercised their franchise in the election to Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council in Assam, according to official data.

Also Read | Haryana, Himachal Pradesh to Sign MoU on Plan to Revive Saraswati River.

Out of the 22 constituencies, elections took place in 21 with one candidate being declared elected uncontested, the State Election Commission Assam (SECA) said in a statement.

Also Read | Darjeeling Zoo Restocks Two Pairs of Endangered Red Pandas in Singalila National Park (See Pics).

The elections took place in 143 polling stations in Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Golaghat and Jorhat districts, while the candidate in the lone constituency in Dhemaji district was already elected.

People cast their votes in ballot papers and counting will take place on January 24.

The Council with headquarters in Titabar is presently under the control of the BJP, led by Chief Executive Member Kumud Chandra Kachari.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)