India News | 706 Departures, 707 Arrivals Handled by Airports on June 16: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that airports across the country handled 706 departures and 707 arrivals on Tuesday, the 23rd day of resumption of domestic flight operations.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Puri said that there were total 1,24,347 footfalls at airports.

Also Read | Supreme Court Stays Telangana HC's Order to Conduct COVID-19 Tests on Dead Bodies, Calls it 'Premature' Decision.

"Domestic operations continue smoothly. On 16 June 2020, Day 23 till 2359 hrs. Departures 706 and 61,689 passengers handled. Arrivals 707 and 62,658 passengers handled. Total movements 1,413 and footfalls at airports 1,24,347.The Total number of flyers 61,689," tweeted Puri.

Domestic flights were resumed from May 25 partially after remaining suspended for two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh | Lorry Hits Tractor at Vedari Village of Krishna District, 7 Dead: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)