Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 4,614 on Sunday with 19 more fatalities, while 710 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,46,346, a medical bulletin issued here said.

Five deaths were reported from Jalandhar, three each from Mohali and Patiala, two each from Bathinda, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana and one each from Gurdaspur and Mansa, it said.

The places which reported the fresh coronavirus cases, include Mohali (146), Ludhiana (98), Jalandhar (74) and Patiala (74).

There are 6,724 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently, the bulletin said.

A total of 497 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 1,35,008, as per bulletin.

Thirteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 136 are on oxygen support, it said, adding that a total of 30,15,699 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

