Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 6 (ANI): As many as 71,000 teachers have been recruited in the last five years in Assam, almost filling up the vacancies that existed in the education department, said Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Education Minister.

"Today (Friday) we have recruited almost 30,000 teachers. We have almost filled up the vacancies that existed in the education department. We have recruited 71,000 teachers in the last five years," said Sarma at an event in Guwahati.

"A matter of great pride as we handed over 29701 appointment letters to teachers and non-teaching staff today, first-ever such drive in Assam. Congratulations to all deserving teachers and staff. We count on your contribution," Sarma tweeted yesterday.

Provincialisation of services of 9,895 elementary, 4,996 secondary, 1,593 higher education teachers will provide great impetus to our education delivery and so will the filling up of 13,217 regular vacancies under the elementary/secondary Department, Sarma added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)