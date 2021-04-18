Imphal, Apr 18 (PTI) At least 72 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the tally in the state to 29,721, an official said on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 19 were reported from Imphal West district, seven each from Imphal East and Bishnupur, six from Chandel, five from Kaching, three each from Thoubal and Churachandpur and one from Noney.

Twenty-one other fresh patients are central forces personnel, the official said.

Seven people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 29,090.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.87 per cent, he said.

Manipur now has 255 active cases, and 376 have succumbed to the infection.

Altogether, 1,06,284 people have received the vaccine shots in the state so far, the official said, adding that 1,195 sample tests were conducted for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The state government has issued an advisory to ministers and legislators, requesting them not to hold any function or participate in any event in view of the sudden surge of COVID infections.

The government has so far collected Rs 1.77 crore as a fine from people for violating health safety protocols, he said.

As many as 510 people were detained for defying COVID norms during the day, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)