Thiruvananthpurum (Kerala) [India], January 25 (ANI): As many as 18,450 health workers in Kerala received COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, taking the total health workers vaccinated in the state to 72,530, said Health Minister, KK Shailaja.

She said the Health Department has decided to increase the number of vaccination centers to 249 as part of an action plan to increase vaccination.

"The vaccination was conducted in 227 centers today. On Saturday, 6236 health workers were vaccinated at 80 centers. With this, a total of 72,530 health workers were vaccinated.There are 4,97,441 registered people across the state, including health workers and Covid Front fighters," he said.

The minister added, "There are 3,99,091 registered health workers, including 1,89,100 in the government sector and 2,09,991 in the private sector. In addition, 2965 central health workers have registered," said Health Minister".

Shailaja said that the registration for the vaccine is underway and in addition to health workers, there are 75,592 registered Home Department employees, 6,600 Municipal Workers, and 13,193 Revenue Department employees.

With 3361 fresh Covid cases, and 5,606 recoveries, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 70,624. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)