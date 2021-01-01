Ahmedabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 734 new coronavirus cases and only three deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Friday evening.

The state's caseload thus went up to 2,45,772 while the death toll stands at 4,309, it said.

On the other hand, 907 COVID-19 patients recovered and were given discharge during this period.

With 53,520 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 97,06,300.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,45,772, new cases 734, death toll 4,309, discharged 2,31,800, active cases 9,663, and people tested so far 97,06,300.

