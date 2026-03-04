Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 4 (ANI): The festival of Holi was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, where the occasion took on a unique cultural form with the historic Behro Dev Janki procession.

Along with traditional Holi festivities, the historic Behro Dev janki procession was taken out, continuing a centuries-old custom that runs from February 26 to March 4 each year.

Residents believe that this age-old tradition, which originates from the Dushku era, carries spiritual and cultural significance. According to community beliefs, the procession must be organised annually; otherwise, it is thought to bring misfortune. Because of this long-standing faith and heritage, the janki is taken out every year with widespread participation.

A resident, Sumit Sharma, speaking with ANI, said, "We celebrate Holi here with great enthusiasm every year. The Behro Dev Janki procession is a centuries-old tradition and holds deep religious and cultural importance for us. People from all communities participate wholeheartedly, which shows the strong bond of brotherhood in Rajouri. We eagerly wait for this festival every year and celebrate it with peace, harmony and mutual respect," he said.

The Holi festival in Rajouri is known for its spirit of unity, where people from different religious backgrounds come together to celebrate. It reflects the region's strong tradition of brotherhood and communal harmony.

"The Behro Dev Janki procession is an integral part of our Holi celebrations in Rajouri. This tradition has been followed for generations, and people believe it must be organised every year. The participation of people from different communities reflects our unity and communal harmony. We are happy that the celebrations concluded peacefully with full cooperation from the administration and security forces," a local, Sanjay Dutt, told ANI.

Residents eagerly await the festival each year, celebrating it with colours, joy, and mutual respect.

"Holi in Rajouri is not just a festival of colours but also a symbol of our shared heritage. The Behro Dev Janki procession is a tradition passed down through generations, and the entire community comes together to make it successful. We are proud of our culture and the spirit of harmony that defines these celebrations," a local, Ranbir Singh, told ANI.

Security forces maintained strict arrangements to ensure peace and smooth celebrations during the event. Authorities reported that the festivities concluded without any major incidents, highlighting the successful coordination between law enforcement and local communities.

The event once again showcased Rajouri's rich cultural diversity and commitment to peaceful celebrations. (ANI)

