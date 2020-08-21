Amravati, Aug 20 (PTI) Three COVID-19 deaths and 77 new cases took Amravati district's toll to 103 and the coronavirus count to 4,216 on Thursday, an official said.

With 167 patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered patients reached 3,015, leaving 1,098 active cases, he said.

A civil surgeon office's report said a 40-year-old man, another aged 27 and a 63-year-old woman died due to COVID-19, taking the toll in the district to 103.

The rural belt reported 16 new cases that took its count to 1,131, the report said.

