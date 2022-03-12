Hyderabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday witnessed a further sharp decline in COVID-19 cases with a mere 77 new infections being reported.

Also Read | Punjab CM-Designate Bhagwant Mann Directs DGP to Probe Killing of Cows in Hoshiarpur.

The statewide tally stood at 7,90,301, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Killed CRPF Trooper on Leave in Shopian.

The trend of no fresh fatalities due to the infectious disease continued and the death toll remained the same at 4,111.

The bulletin said 154 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,85,126. The recovery rate rose to 99.34 per cent.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 40, followed by Ranga Reddy district with 8.

The bulletin said 23,936 samples were tested on Saturday.

The number of active cases was 1,064, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent. The state had recorded 90 cases on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)