Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], February 26 (ANI): BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh on Wednesday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always runs parallel to the central government in the state, underlining that it is not right for the federal structure.

"I don't think this is the right time to talk about this. Our state government, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, has always fought with the central government; she always tries to run a parallel centre in our state. When the central government gives Padma Vibhushan to people, our West Bengal government is giving Banga Vibhushan. Therefore, this kind of competition with the central government is not right for the federal structure..." he said.

This comes after Banerjee on Tuesday reminded the Central government that the state of West Bengal also has its own proposal for changing its name to 'Bangla' while she congratulated Kerala for its new name 'Keralam'.

According to an X post by TMC, the West Bengal CM said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "Bangla birodhi" (Opponents of Bangla), claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah have no respect for the state's heritage and language.

TMC said, "Mamata Banerjee warmly congratulated the people of Kerala on the Union Cabinet's approval to rename their state 'Keralam'. At the same time, she reminded the Centre that a similar proposal to rename West Bengal as 'Bangla' has been lying buried for years. Mamata Banerjee said that West Bengal's "legitimate demand" should not be denied just because the state "refused to bow before the BJP".

"Every election season, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah descend on Bengal, shedding crocodile tears and pretending to love our soil, our culture, our people. Spare us the drama. These Bangla-Birodhis have no respect for our heritage, no regard for our language, no honour for our icons, and zero concern for our dignity. We rejoice when any state asserts its identity, but Bengal will not accept this vindictive discrimination. Bengal's legitimate demand cannot be denied purely because we refuse to bow before the BJP high command," the TMC added on X.

The TMC government had passed a resolution to rename the state to Bangla, and has kept the demand before the Centre on several occasions. (ANI)

